More questions surrounding reopening of Duval County schools amid pandemic

A mother with two children returning to school in the fall wants mandatory masks and access to resources for kids in need.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We're halfway through the summer, and back-to-school season is right around the corner for many families.

What will that look like in the age of coronavirus?

One parent with a special needs student is curious about how her child and others will get the attention they need outside of the classroom.

Amy Mitchell has two children going into fifth grade and ninth grade. Some of her concerns include whether masks are to be required, and how will some kids with special needs get the attention they need.

Amy Mitchell’s daughter is going into her first year of Englewood High School. She says during the spring, teachers would call to review her daughter’s assignments.

“It was good, it wasn’t perfect but more of that would be great," Mitchell said. "It seems like what the district offers now doesn’t specifically mention that. I’m concerned it may not be available to all kids who need it.”

The Duval County Public Schools’ reopening plan says students in low incident ESE programs will participate full time at their school. Remote learning and other accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the district’s website.

Mitchell is part of a group called the Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team. One of its goals is to make masks a requirement in school. It also wants to make sure every child gets equal access to tools so learning at home won’t be a challenge.

“We hope we can create a central location for helping each other, whether that’s parents who volunteer to tutor or babysit, or offer to help kids who don’t have the means,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell is one of many working parents who are figuring out a plan to keep her kids engaged while learning at home.