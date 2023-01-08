Two dozen pythons now found in St. Augustine neighborhood this month

Python #23 and #24 were found Wednesday. Still no word on where they're coming from.

The pythons start coming, and they don't stop coming...

Two more ball pythons were found in a St. Augustine neighborhood Wednesday -- bringing the total number of uninvited neighbors to 24.

Four weeks ago, residents of the Prairie Lakes neighborhood started noticing the pythons all over the place.

"We found them out on the main road, under the hood of a car, people will drive at nighttime after the rain and they will be crossing the road," said Vincent Myers, who has caught most of the snakes himself using an old paint roller and a tote bag.

Exactly where the snakes are coming from is yet to be determined. Experts say they did not breed in the neighborhood, but were most likely dumped there by a breeder who did not want them anymore.

The Jacksonville Herpetological Society is picking up the snakes with help from neighbors like Myers, and Sky Bennett, a local vet tech.

They're lucky -- experts say these snakes probably could not survive outside once temperatures begin to drop.

They've received hundreds of messages about adopting the snakes. Anyone who is interested can click here to apply.