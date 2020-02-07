More COVID-19 testing sites coming to Jacksonville as 105,000 tests have been administered since March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s staff is taking note of the long lines at Lot J and have announced several new COVID-19 testing sites with the plans of opening after the Fourth of July holiday.
The new sites will include locations on the city’s Northside and Westside, the Beaches, Arlington and Mandarin.
“The hope is that the beach location and the Arlington location are completed or ready by the end of this week so that some of the testing capacity is online next week,” said Chief of Staff Brian Hughes.
Hughes says it’s the city’s goal of having four other testing sites up and running in the next two weeks. Their locations and hours will be announced later. Hughes addressed some concerns about whether more testing would further delay results, which has also been a concern from First Coast News viewers.
“No doubt about it more testing will ultimately add to some delays compared to where we were last week, versus this week, versus two weeks from now,” Hughes explained.
Councilmembers seemed mixed about the mask mandate the mayor declared on Monday. Danny Becton called it a "government overreach" while Sam Newby, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, agrees with Mayor Curry’s mandate.
“I wish I had a mask on and I wished the person who gave it to me had a mask on so I wouldn’t be in the situation I was in,” Newby said.
Hughes says the mayor made the decision to mandate masks last weekend after talking with healthcare professionals and after looking at the percent of positive cases which were increasing to near peak levels – at around 6 percent, according to Hughes.
