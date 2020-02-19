JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend you can burn off the donuts you snuck at work while supporting a good cause. The Moo-ve It 5K 2020 sponsored by Cowford Chophouse is benefitting the Jacksonville Arts and Music School in the Brentwood neighborhood.

“Moo-ve it. You know, the cow..." Jacques Klempf, the owner of the Cowford Chophouse jokes since the chophouse serves steaks

Klempf is excited to be able to raise money for the Jacksonville Arts and Music School. Earlier this year, the Cowford Chophouse hosted JAMS on its rooftop to raise awareness for arts education in under-supported areas.

"And just seeing the students perform and what they’re doing here, it seemed like a natural fit for our charity,” Klempf said.

The 5K is in its fourth year. Since 2017, the Cowford Chophouse has raised a total of $23,000 to benefit local nonprofit organizations, including the North Florida School of Special Education, Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center and Justice Coalition.

Jason Peoples is the executive director at JAMS. He knows the importance of the arts.

“We always say that kids are going to do what they have the most access to, and if they have access to the streets then they’re going to be subject to the street,” Peoples said.

JAMS is a creative youth development program.

“We like to say we like to empower the creative leaders of tomorrow, today," Peoples said. "We want to show our kids that they don’t have to wait until they’re our age to be successful, to be leaders in the community. They can do that right now.”

“We are a downtown business and we felt like we wanted to support those in Jacksonville and the Urban Core and JAMS is certainly in the Urban Core," Klempf said.

Peoples hopes you come out and support the organisation. “Every dollar helps us to push our kids in the right direction,to give them opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Peoples said.

The race is this Saturday, Feb. 22. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and a one-mile "fun run" kicks off at 9 a.m. Participants can register for the MOO-VE IT 5K for $35, and the one-mile fun run for $25.

