JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It has been seven months since a tragic accident in Hanna Park that took the life of Cathy Paredes.

Paredes was in a vehicle with her 5-year-old daughter, trying to navigate one of the narrow roads in the park when their vehicle slid into the lake.

"The water was up to her neck," Adam Farag said.

Rescuers were able to save the child, but his wife drowned.

"She doesn't like to talk about that day too much," he said. "But she will."

Farag said his daughter recently turned six. He said she is doing well in school but misses her mom.

The family moved back to New Jersey and Farag said the past seven months have been very difficult. He said he misses Cathy very much.

"What happened to me I would never want to happen to somebody else," he said.

Adding to his heartache is his disappointment with the city.

He is angry that the city has yet to make safety improvements in Hanna Park.

"My heart would be broken again if I hear that that happened to another family," he said.

Hanna Park is a four hundred acre tract with several bodies of water. He would like to see warning signs and more barriers near the lakes.

"It is a little amazing that seven months later they still haven't made any changes because in that seven months there could have been another person," Farag said.

The question is why hasn't the city made changes?

On Your Side reached out to the city for answers. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry gave us the following statement by email:

"...the safety evaluation is still being completed by our risk management team. They have been examining the safety of the entire 400 acres of the park. While the final report won’t be ready until next week, we can tell you that several safety improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of February. Including improvement in the area where that tragic accident occurred."

"I'm just not happy, I'm just not happy," Farag said.

During Valentine's Day weekend two roses were placed near the lake in memory of Cathy Paredes.