Monthly community cleanups underway for renovations at historic old Stanton High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic landmark in a predominantly Black neighborhood is slowly deteriorating, but a group of people are coming together to make sure its history and the building that holds it isn't lost.

Organizers with Historic Stanton, a non-profit organization, are cleaning the area around the now-vacant old Stanton High School along West Ashley Street in preparation for an anticipated multi-million dollar renovation project.

“I went to high school here, and I wanted to participate in the cleanup," Anthony Lizzmore said. “I wanted to show I still love this place even those it’s abandoned.”

Anthony Lizzmore graduated from the old Stanton Vocational High school in 1967.

“I was one of the first kids in my family to graduate from high school," Lizzmore said

His memories of graduating are still fresh.

“I remember the auditorium," Lizzmore said "My mother and all my family were here. It was a memorable time.”

The history of the building Lizzmore has fond memories of dates well before his time.

The vacant building is a block away from what was the Richmond Hotel, the first Black hotel in Jacksonville.

The old school property dates back to 1868 and was originally bought as a school for freed slaves, but more than 150 years later, the building sits vacant and in a state of disrepair. A fence and chains close off the property, doors are boarded up, a torn condemned sign is outside the building, and the roof collapsed last year.

“It is very historic for the Jacksonville community. This structure has been here since 1917," Mamie Davis said.

Mamie Davis is the chair of Historic Stanton and hopes to give the property a major facelift. The non-profit has renderings of what it would like the building to look like after renovations, which are expected to cost anywhere from $10 to $20 million.

The group wants to renovate the entire building so it can house some of the businesses that used to be inside before the roof collapsed, including a daycare, dance theater, and business office, in addition to putting a new museum on the top floor.

“We have an architect in place, various engineers, and we have the structural engineers report," Davis said. "It’s structurally sound.”

“I’d like to see this building becoming historical, and I’d like to see it become a place of work, and play, and school," Lizzmore said

The inside of the three-floor building has black mold, shattered glass, and piles of glass on the floor.

“It’s sad," Lizzmore said

Volunteers and the community are taking action with cleanups the second Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. to bring the historic property back to life.

“The bricks will be here when we’re all gone, so why not do something with this building?” Lizzmore said.

Lizzmore hopes to bring his memories and the building into color and create a space for future generations to enjoy.

Two Jacksonville Jaguars asked for donations to help the restoration.

