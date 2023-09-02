Penman Diner raising money for Turkey earthquake relief

Penman Diner owner Mervan Kizgin was born and raised in Turkey and will send 100% of the proceeds of an item at his restaurant to his home country as disaster aid.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Thousands are dead, thousands more are injured, and entire cities are destroyed in Turkey following Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Pictures from the aftermath of the earthquake show the devastation.

Lives will be forever altered in that part of the world from this natural disaster, but a Jacksonville Beach man who is from Turkey hopes to do his part to help.

"One of my best friends and his whole family passed away in my hometown," said Mervan Kizgin.

Kizgin owns Penman Diner on Penman Road in Jacksonville, Beach, but he lived in Turkey until the age of 21; specifically in the city of Iskenderun. His hometown is southwest of the epicenter of the earthquake and experienced brutal damage from the aftershocks.

"Communication is so hard at the moment, they have no electric, no internet connection," said Kizgin. "So they try and charge their phone in the car and if they can catch a signal we talk to them, most of the time we can not."

Kizgin's parents and two of his brothers still live in Turkey. One of his brothers is a baker who can still use his wood stove while the electricity is out. Kizgin's brother is trying to feed as many people as he can in his community. The giving spirit of the Kizgin family continues half a world away.

"I'm sure the government helps them, but we also want to do whatever we can," said Kizgin.

That's why Kizgin will donate 100% of the proceeds of his popular menu item Mediterranean Platter to relief efforts in Turkey.

Employees of the Penman Diner say that Kizgin's giving nature was on display well before the disaster.

"They treat everyone here like family," said Penman Diner server Maria Doughty. "Guests are always number one, and I've never seen owners be so kind and generous to everyone. They've built a community here on Penman road that's outstanding."

Kizgin and his staff hope that enough orders of the Mediterranean Platter will generate money to help those who need it back in Turkey.