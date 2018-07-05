Growing up on the Eastside of Jacksonville, Kaleb Sims saw a lot of plastic and trash on the ground.

While it’s easy to complain, Sims figured he’d do something instead. He visits underprivileged neighborhoods that need attention. For the past few weekends, he and a few friends have gathered Saturday mornings to pick up trash. He’s consistent in taking initiative.

“I’ll be out here every Saturday, at 11 a.m., just trying to inspire the community and show that somebody really cares” Sims said.

In the future, he plans to turn that trash into art. He collects some of the trash, in hopes to showcase it in a gallery someday.

“You’re taking something that has no value, and in return, you’re turning it into something that has a lot more value,” Sims said.

If Sims can do it, you can, too. Get out there and make this Monday a great one!

