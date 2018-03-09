After months of remission from cancer, a local preacher is using his second chance at life to inspire others.

Darien Bolden Jr. is known for his voice – whether singing or speaking a message.

“Music is my gift, but preaching is my calling,” Bolden said.

He uttered his first message from the pulpit back in November 2017, two weeks before receiving tragic news. Bolden was stunned but certain he was diagnosed with cancer for a reason.

“No matter how dark it may seem, at the end of the day, if you keep trusting God, God’s only doing this to you to bring greater glory for you,” Bolden said.

He’s using his journey to encourage others who may face tough moments in life.

“I realize that what I’ve gone through isn’t necessarily for me, but it’s for somebody else,“ Bolden said. “I feel like He took me through cancer, just so He could get greater glory out of me.”

He says he’s prepared to for the days ahead with the strength to finish what he started.

Bolden returned to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Fall 2018. He’s excited to pick up, where he left off.

After beating cancer, Bolden says he’s determined to “beat” anything that comes his way.

