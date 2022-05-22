A monthly gathering is cleaning the community one street and soul at a time

Prayer walk and community clean up meant to make Moncrief neighborhood a better place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They hope to clean up the neighborhood one street and one soul at a time.

The monthly Prayer Walk & Community Clean-up took place Saturday on Moncrief Road in Jacksonville.

Preacher Dawson, the organizer of the event, said that he hopes the people of his neighborhood will join him on the third Saturday of every month to walk around and pick up trash to make their community a cleaner place to live.

Dawson believes that this cleanup is about more than just trash on a sidewalk.

"It's really about reaching the community and helping the community help itself," says Dawson, "people have to see hope, and when they see hope they begin to get more active. And that's what we're trying to do is show them hope. You have a lot of leaders within the community who are dormant, for lack of a better word; they're dormant and looking for someone to give them that push to help produce the change they want to see."