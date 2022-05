The cause of the fire is unknown, at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Thursday morning in the Moncrief area.

Crews worked to put out the flames at a vacant two story house around 10:30 a.m.. No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown, at this time. The fire marshal is bringing dogs to the house fire location to check for accelerant