Watch: Moment car smashes into Jacksonville home caught on camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *Warning: This video contains strong language.
Multiple people were injured on Saturday afternoon after a car plowed into a home in the Grand Park area, authorities said.
A security camera at a neighboring home caught the crash on camera.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash at 25th Street West and Marland Street.
Medical attention from the Red Cross was requested for four people involved in the incident, according to officials. Witnesses at the scene said at least one person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.