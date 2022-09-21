'I'm gonna light you up': Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school

A spokesperson says teachers are taught the acronym "R.I.P." for the protocol used to determine if an incident is bullying.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student.

The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?

Sarah Boyd says the threats began when her 11-year-old daughter got into an argument over a classroom seat at the Duval Charter School at Mandarin.

She says that situation turned into a threat of violence.

“She's like, but he keeps shouting his address, and he's saying come to my house, just come to my house, and I wish you would just come to my house, because I'm gonna get a gun, and I'm gonna light you up," Boyd said.

Boyd says this happened on a Thursday. She says she emailed the school principal and asked for the students to be separated. She says the school told her an investigation would be completed.

Boyd says the next day the boy who made the treats was still in her daughter’s class and her daughter was never asked about the incident.

Boyd filed a police report.

School administrators can’t comment on this case but do say they have a protocol they follow

“I'll hear things like, oh, the school knew about it, but they didn't do anything, that's not ever going to be the case," Colleen Reynolds, Spokesperson Duval Charter School at Mandarin, said. "What happens though, is the school is not allowed to share with you, with other parents, anything about another student."

Reynolds says teachers are taught "R.I.P." for the protocol used to determine if an incident is bullying; if the situation repetitive, is there an imbalance of power between the students, and if the actions are done with the purpose of causing emotional and/or physical pain.

"At our schools in Duval County, we look at each situation and find out whether or not it's bullying and whether or not it's, you know again, repeated, imbalance of power, purposeful," Reynolds said.

If the incident is determined to be bullying, a investigation will be launched. Schools have 10 days for the investigation, during which they will collect statements from the accuser, the accused and any witness.

If there is a threat of violence, law enforcement will be notified.

“Then what happens after the whole thing is after the investigation is done, and the consequences are determined, then the school has to file what's called SESSIR report... The SESSIR report goes to the state," Reynolds said.

"And in any situation, every situation with that, we also will come up with a safety plan for the victim. So you have the behavior plan for the aggressor, you have a safety plan for the victim," she continued.

For Boyd, she understands there are rules but as a parent doesn’t like being left in the dark, especially after the Uvaldee school shooting

“I think it's so vitally important that when you have a child whose life has been threatened, whether or not you think it's a threat to the school, you can not leave parents silenced," Boyd said.

JSO confirmed they did visit the school and completed a general offense report regarding the incident.

Boyd's daughter was removed from classes with the other student.