JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every year, the words “your child has cancer” will be told to more than 15,000 parents in the United States; that's about 1,000 more people impacted than the entire population of St. Augustine.

Karla Betancourt is was one of those parents.

"I was not a cancer parent until July 7, 2014," said Betancourt.

For four months in 2014, she lived on the fourth floor of the Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville caring for her son Bryant in the cancer ward.

"He was so bright, I had my money on him," she said. "I felt like he was going to be a big star here."

And a big star he was, beloved by the entire staff at the hospital. He would often visit the doctors at their officers, apply his own dosage and even beatbox for the nurses.

Bryant was five years old when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer in the blood. He endured five chemotherapy treatments over four months.

"We had his last chemo party, last chemo day, he was ready to go home," said Betancourt.

As he prepared to go home for good in November, the cancer came back. A new treatment caused half of his heart to stop. He was put on life support. Four days later, Betancourt was faced with the unthinkable. The doctors told her his body had given up on him.

"Even that morning when the doctor said we had to make a decision I was like 'No, you guys are quitting on him, he isn’t quitting on us,'" she said.

In the end, Betancourt said she had to let her son go.

On Nov. 17 of 2014 Bryant passed away.

"I enjoyed my baby for six years. I wish it was longer, but I know if he was here he would be an advocate and he would be right by my side," she said.

Now she exhausts her efforts helping other families going through the same thing with her organization “Bryant Strong”, echoing the support she once receives when she was in need

"I feel like if they did it for me, I can do it for them," Betancourt said.

To honor Bryant’s love for toys, she hosts a toy drive for the kids on the fourth floor twice a year and she holds fundraisers for the families year-round, including her most recent efforts on Facebook for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"My baby is in Heaven. I was left with a mission, that’s my mission you know," she said. "I hope someday we can paint the town gold, so everyone can know about childhood cancer and the families that go through it."

Right now, only about four percent of federal cancer funding goes to pediatric cancer research, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Since 1980, fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer.

The month of September is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

