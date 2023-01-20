'It's never easy:' Ponte Vedra mom calling for accountability after daughter dies by suicide

When First Coast News asked the school district about the incident, a spokesperson said the district was investigating the allegations.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Kimber Kegley is calling for accountability from the St. Johns County School District.

Her 17-year-old daughter, Ashlee, died by suicide in 2022. She was a senior at Nease High School.

Ashlee left an eight-minute video explaining to her family that she was bullied by adult staff members there.

To Kegley, her daughter was the strongest person she knew and was always available to help someone in need. She played a portion of her daughter's last words to the school board last week.

"It's not because of the students, it's because of the staff," Ashlee can be heard saying.

Kegley claims adults at Nease called her daughter derogatory names and degraded her appearance. When First Coast News asked the school district about this last week, a spokesperson said the district was investigating the allegations.

We reached out again, Friday and have not heard from the district.

"I have to channel her strength, so I can make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else," says Kegley.

She's a mother on mission for answers and accountability.