The Buzz: Mom and babies go viral on TikTok; Jags player celebrating more than a win this week

A mom and her twins reach 48 million views on TikTok, and a Jags player is celebrating the birth of his first daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mom and babies go viral on TikTok

It's 2021, which means you can go viral for just about anything these days!

Alexis LaRue from Minnasota, also know as the 'Tiny Mom' and her not so tiny babies are TikTok famous.

The 22-year-old mother posted a video of her holding the adorable twins that grabed the attention of more than 48 million people.

Camila and Elana are seven months old and each weigh 21 pounds.

The family has more than 700 thousand followers.

Jaguars Defensive End delivers baby

As if winning his first game in over a year wasn't enough, Dawuane Smoot is now celebrating the birth of his first daughter.

On Tuesday 4 a.m. Dawuane and his wife Aumari were surprised with the birth of their first daughter, Ahlani Smoot.

Aumari suddenly went into labor at home and with no time to spare and paramedics on the phone Dawuane delivered the baby in the living room.