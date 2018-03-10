A local mother was arrested Tuesday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said she left her two young children in a hot car in the top floor of a hospital's parking garage.

Esther Primack, 29, was arrested at Memorial Hospital after her infant child was found alone, covered in sweat and with a soiled diaper, in the backseat of the suspect's car. An older child was found wandering the parking garage alone, also with a soiled diaper.

Deputies said the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight in 85-degree weather. Surveillance video revealed the car had been parked for almost two hours.

The older child was treated at the hospital and was found to have a temperature of 100.7 degrees and had very little saliva in her mouth.

The infant was also treated and was said to be hot but in good health.

Deputies later found Primack napping in a lounge chair in the hospital's express care room.

Both children were taken in by the Department of Children and Families, the police report said.

Primack has been charged with two counts of child neglect and her bond has been set at $50,006.

This is not the first time Primack has been arrested.

Primack was arrested in Georgia back in 2012 on a charge of cruelty to her then 4-year-old daughter, according to a report by the Statesboro Herald.

Primack, then 23, was arrested after her and another suspect were accused of causing a fracture to the child's leg and refusing care.

In that case, Primack was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, the report said.

