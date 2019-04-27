Phil McCormack, the lead singer for Jacksonville-based Southern rock band Molly Hatchet, has died. He was 58.

McCormack’s death was confirmed in a social media posts by The Roadducks, the Virginia-based rock band that McCormack frequently performed with.

“Phil was a fabulous, singer, band mate, brother, and human being,” the Roadducks said in a statement. “Collectively we spent thousands of hours that turned into thousands of days together, creating an unbreakable bond few people are fortunate enough to ever experience.”

Later Saturday, McCormack’s death was announced by Molly Hatchet.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil’s contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

McCormack, who performed with Jacksonville’s Molly Hatchet in the early 1990s, joined the band full time in 1995, taking over for Danny Joe Brown, who left the band due to health problems.

No cause of death was given.

McCormack’s death comes some 18 months after the September 2017 death of Dave Hlubek, a founding member of the band. Earlier that year, Banner Thomas, the band’s former bassist, also died.

Hlubek founded the band in Jacksonville in 1971, the same year he graduated from Forrest High School. The band is named after a legendary killer prostitute.