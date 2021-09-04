Mold, water leaks persistent at Vista Landing Apartments force some residents out

A former resident of the Vista Landing Apartments says conditions have not changed since she left.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former and current residents say problems persist in units at the Vista Landing Apartments.

They've sent First Coast News pictures of what appears to be mold and water leaking inside the northside apartment complex.

On the outside, everything appears fine but pictures and people living here tell a much different story, one that forced a mother and her children to move out.

The apartments once named Cleveland Arms has been facing issues for several years.

One woman spoke anonymously to First Coast News and says her friends and family still living there experience problems like water leaking into their apartment.

“It kept flooding, and there was water up to our ankles, clothes were ruined, shoes, and they didn’t replace anything,” the woman said.

The apartment's staff did not respond to our questions about issues at the apartment.

Instead, they deferred us to a regional spokesperson.

We have reached out by phone multiple times and they have not responded.

The woman feels the complaints are not reaching the right people.

“It’s been heard by the rent lady, but the lady above her, she doesn’t know anything about it.” The woman stated.

The woman moved out but doesn't want others experiencing the problems she did.

“If I didn’t get help, they can help someone else It’s going to keep going on and on and on unless somebody does something,” she said.