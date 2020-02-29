Heavy smoke was seen as crews worked a mobile home fire Saturday morning in the Pecan Park area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At 7:16 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to a fire located in the 300 block of Bernard Road.

By 7:26 a.m., the home was given the all-clear and an investigator was called to determine the cause of the fire, JFRD said.

All crews were told to exit the home for their safety due to the structural integrity of the house becoming compromised at 7:31 a.m., according to firefighters. By 8:01 a.m., the fire was deemed under control.

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.