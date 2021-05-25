Mobile home destroyed in Clay County fire

The fire broke out at a home in the 5600 block of Campo Drive, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in McRae Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the home, the structure, reported as a double-wide mobile home, was fully engulfed by the fire, the CCFR said. The structure has since been knocked down.

As many as four engines responded to the fire, as well as several other units. The Red Cross is also responding to assist the residents of the home.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the fire, according to the CCFR.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Clay County Fire Rescue Engines 11, 17, 23, & 25; Rescues 11 & 23; Tenders 149, 119, 238, & 239; Air 14; Battalion 2; and Chiefs 6 & 603 are working the McRae mobile home fire. The Red Cross is in route to assist the family. The State Fire Marshal is in route to investigate pic.twitter.com/Gt8GIrQi0I — Clay County Fire Rescue (@ClayFireRescue) May 25, 2021