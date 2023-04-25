Mixed-use building to replace parking lot in Jacksonville Beach

Redevelopment is coming to Jacksonville Beach, and it's up to voters to decide the height of a future mixed-use building that could replace a surface parking lot

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Election Day is just three weeks away and in Jacksonville Beach there's more on the ballot to vote for than just candidates.

In a few years, it won't be a surface level lot. A mixed-use building with a parking structure will be built on the property and it's raising eyebrows amongst the Jacksonville Beach community.

"It's a nice area, because there's no residential anywhere near it. It's not ocean front. It's back behind the Four Points Sheraton," Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said. "A surface parking lot is not great for a vibrant downtown."

The Latham Plaza parking lot sits between many vibrant businesses on Jacksonville Beach. Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman says she supports the redevelopment of the Latham Plaza Parking lot into a mixed-use building with parking.

"A vision is of a parking garage but we also want to have some office space, some restaurants, some retail. We want to really improve our ground floor walkability, we want to have some rooftop amenities such as a rooftop restaurant," Hoffman said.

The redevelopment of the property is in the city's future. What hasn't been decided is if the structure height. In 2004, a restriction passed by voters limited buildings to 35 feet tall. However, next month voters will have the opportunity to decide if the structure can be raised to 55 feet. Some have already expressed their opposition with these yard signs made by a local organization.

"Some individuals don't like the idea of government being able to go up to 55 feet in the Latham Plaza parking lot, but the private businesses can't," Protect the Beach Life Chair Georgette Dumont said.

Georgette Dumont with Protect the Beach Life says she is concerned about the traffic it will bring to the area.

"We're doing this for visitors not for those who live in Jacksonville Beach. A concern is just how many more people are we able to accommodate in our downtown area as well as the beach, we have some very large events already," Dumont said.

Hoffman argues residents are asking for more amenities in the area.

"I think we can add a lot of amenities, again, more parking, rooftop, restaurant other amenities like that, that our residents are asking for," Hoffman said.