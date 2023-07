A missing child alert for 15-year-old Doris Romero has been canceled.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A teenager from Volusia County who was reported missing Tuesday has now been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled a missing child alert that was issued for 15-year-old Doris Romero Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The teen had last been seen in Daytona Beach.