Detectives launched a homicide investigation after 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery was found dead at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Shores Apartments.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing toddler after his mother was found dead at an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Her 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, is also missing, the police department explains. The agency says the child could be in danger, and an AMBER alert has been issued.

A search is underway for the toddler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.