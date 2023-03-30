ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing toddler after his mother was found dead at an apartment Thursday afternoon.
Detectives launched a homicide investigation after 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery was found dead at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North.
Her 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, is also missing, the police department explains. The agency says the child could be in danger, and an AMBER alert has been issued.
A search is underway for the toddler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.