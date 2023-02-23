More than 50 deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office have been out looking for the child, along with K-9s from multiple surrounding counties and drones.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — People in a northern Brooksville neighborhood are asked to keep an eye out for a missing 2-year-old boy while law enforcement continues to search all across the area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Joshua Rowland, who goes by JJ, just before 6 p.m.

It's believed the toddler left home Thursday in the area of Cheever and Yontz roads while the parent was asleep, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Sheriff Al Neinhuis explained that JJ was reported missing just before noon. A witness reportedly saw the toddler playing with dogs in his front yard at around 10:40 a.m.

Neinhuis says a relative dropped off the toddler, who was sleeping at the time, at the house around 9:45 a.m. His caregiver was still sleeping at the time too.

When JJ's mother woke up from a nap, he was already gone.

“As of right now, we have no indication if he was abducted or just wandered off, we have no clue what happened…," the sheriff said.

More than 50 deputies with the sheriff's office have been out looking for the child, along with K-9s from multiple surrounding counties and drones in the air.

The fire department is lending a helping hand, and the community is asking on Facebook if they can help search.

The area surrounding the homes has high grass, bushes, thick woods, ponds and other bodies of water, according to the spokesperson.

Neinhuis said they are not going home until they find the toddler.

JJ, who has blonde hair, was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants, the agency said in a statement.