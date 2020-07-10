Missing teenage boys last seen in Lake City Tuesday

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for two teenage boys last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Police say 15-year-old Jacob Templeton and 17-year-old Alex Sumpter were last seen leaving "a known facility" in the Lake City area at 4:52 p.m.
Jacob was last seen wearing black shorts and a red and black shirt, police say. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Alex was last seen wearing Florida State University shorts and a black shirt. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The boys are believed to be heading toward Macclenny, according to police.
Anyone who sees Jacob or Alex is asked to call Lake City Police at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.