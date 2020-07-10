Missing teenage boys last seen in Lake City Tuesday

Lake City Police say 15-year-old Jacob Templeton and 17-year-old Alex Sumpter were last seen Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., believed to be heading toward Macclenny.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for two teenage boys last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 15-year-old Jacob Templeton and 17-year-old Alex Sumpter were last seen leaving "a known facility" in the Lake City area at 4:52 p.m.

Jacob was last seen wearing black shorts and a red and black shirt, police say. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alex was last seen wearing Florida State University shorts and a black shirt. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The boys are believed to be heading toward Macclenny, according to police.