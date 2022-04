Deputies say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, baggy shorts and rubber boots.

NASSAU, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen Sunday in the Callahan area.

Deputies say Edward James Rivenburg was last seen near 44455 Commanche Road. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, baggy shorts and rubber boots.

Deputies say he is a runaway.