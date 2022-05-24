Nassau County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old missing since May 6

Please call 904-583-9742 if you have any information.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office says Ava Hammond, 15, has been missing since May 6. Last seen at her residence on Hazel Jones Road in Callahan, FL.

Eyes: brown. Hair: Brown. DOB: Feb. 22, 2007.

It is not known what she was wearing.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please notify NCSO Det. B. Lumpkin at 904-583-9742, dblumpkin@nassauso.com, or NCSO Dispatch at 904-225-5174.

It is a crime:

- For a person who knowingly provides false information concerning a missing child.

- For a person to contribute to the delinquency or dependency of a child.