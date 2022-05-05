Missing teen last seen in St. Mary's River prompts search in Charlton County

Deputies say 17-year-old Raymond Bernard Wade Jr. of Folkston was identified as the swimmer. He's still missing.

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen swimming near a public dock Thursday.

Charlton County Sheriff Robert Phillips says around 5:15 p.m. they got call about a possible drowning in the St. Mary's River at Trader's Hill Landing.

Witnesses reported that a man was swimming from the public dock and became distressed and called for help. His friends told deputies they tried to assist him but were unable to help him.

Deputies say 17-year-old Raymond Bernard Wade Jr. of Folkston was identified as the swimmer.

The Sheriff's Office has boats in the water and also has a diver and small sonar units from Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and Camden Co. Sheriff's Office are also helping.

If he is not found tonight, Charlton County Sheriff Robert Phillips says they will bring in 360 sonar unit that is much stronger. It will be flown in from another city in the morning.

Sheriff Phillips says Wade Jr. is a football player and many of his teammates are aiding in the search.