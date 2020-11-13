Jonquavia Jones was last seen Tuesday night at a home in Ellenton.

Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Ellenton.

Jonquavia Jones was last seen Tuesday night at a home on French Creek Court in Ellenton. Deputies said she left between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in a silver Honda sedan.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black and white shorts and may be in need of medication that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

