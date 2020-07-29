Police: Missing mother and daughter found in Nebraska, daughter says mom died after medical episode

Police say the daughter contacted relatives to let them know her mother had died and she is safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say they now know where a missing mother and daughter went after they disappeared a week ago.

Investigators say they learned that Angela Jolley, 46, and her daughter Alexis Jolley, 19, drove to Nebraska last week.

Early this morning in Omaha, Angela reportedly had a medical episode and later died after she was transported to the hospital. Alexis was with her mother at the time.

Investigators say Alexis contacted relatives to let them know her mother passed away and she is safe.

