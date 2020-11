The investigation is being handled by local authorities.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A missing skydiver has been found deceased Friday night, according to Bradford County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities say multiple units were on scene at the Keystone Heights Airport on Friday, conducting search and rescue efforts in reference to reports of a "skydiver down whose parachute did not open."

After searching for hours, the skydiver's body was found.

