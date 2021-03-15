The Shelby Police Department took a report that 33-year-old Melinda Davis was missing on Feb. 25.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a woman who was reported missing last month was found in Galloway.

The Shelby Police Department took a report that 33-year-old Melinda Davis was missing on Feb. 25.

Authorities said she was on her way to Mansfield that morning to visit her ex-boyfriend, John Mack, but no one had heard from her.

The sheriff's office visited the residence but did not find Mack, Davis or her vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and Ohio BCI investigated the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Based on the investigation and evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mack for kidnapping. He was arrested on March 4 in Mansfield.

The sheriff's office said they received a call on March 14, 18 days after Davis was reported missing, from Columbus police who located her vehicle on Zachary Court.

Davis' body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.