JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing endangered man from the Lake Shore area.

Police are searching for 61-year-old Donald Lee Smith.

He's described to be a white male, 5-foot-10, 120 lbs., with blue eyes, gray hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and tan baseball hat.

No other information was released at this time.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

