MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a missing and endangered Ohio woman after her car was found in Florida on Sunday.

Julia Euphoria May, 39, was last seen on Jan. 5 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the sheriff's office said. Her vehicle was found in Marion County near Highway 316 and Northwest 145th Avenue.

Deputies said May is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and red/auburn hair. May has multiple tattoos, including a band of names tattooed on one arm.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911.