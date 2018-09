The Clay County Sheriff's Office has safely located a teen who was reported missing out of Middleburg.

Christian Michael Ortiz, 18, was reported missing after he was last seen Tuesday. He was found safe Wednesday evening.

🔺 UPDATE 9.19.18, 10 PM: Christian Michael Ortiz has been located safely. Thank you to our members, the community, media outlets and everyone who brought this to a positive conclusion. #CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 20, 2018

