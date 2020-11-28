Marion County authorities searching for missing 3-month-old boy

According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Barlow, who is 3 months old, was last seen on Nov. 24.

MARION COUNTY, Fla — The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a missing endangered juvenile report for an infant believed to be with his mother.

According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Barlow, who is three months old, was last seen on Nov. 24.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued a pick-order for Jacob. However, the department was unable to find him.

The sheriff's office believes Jacob is with his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Rottmann.