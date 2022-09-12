Deputy Commissioner of Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice still missing days after disappearance

Victor Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as the deputy commissioner, according to Cobb Police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work Monday morning.

Victor Roberts was last seen by his wife in Marietta after leaving to go to work. However, he never arrived at his office. Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as the deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services. He's third in command at the department.

Roberts was last seen driving in a white Mazda CX-9 with the Georgia license plate: BNE 2112.

A license plate reader picked up Roberts' car Monday at 2:46 p.m. in the area of Stallings Road and Emmett Freeman Road in Senoia, Georgia, but he has not been seen since, authorities said.

Roberts is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. His wife told police that he suffers from occasional memory loss, but he has not been formally diagnosed.

"He's a creature of habit so for him to go missing like this is completely out of the normal," Tyrone Oliver, with the Department of Juvenile Justice, said. "We have several DJJ employees taking part in searching last known location where the vehicle was seen on flock camera down in Senoia."

The area has a lot of wooded areas, crews have been spreading out in their search to try to cover as much ground as possible.

"I think we've pretty much covered that area pretty thoroughly and still doing that again -- going back over places and checking places we hadn't checked in that area," Oliver said.

Commissioner Oliver, along with the Roberts' family and friends, are trying to remain optimistic.

"Right now, we're just waiting for a different lead," Oliver said.

Police said the key to finding Roberts is tracking down his white SUV. Commissioner Oliver said they're all praying he's OK.

"You can't ask for a better deputy commissioner than Victor Roberts," Oliver said.