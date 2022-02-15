Body of Jacksonville woman missing since 2020 found | Mother wants justice for 23 year-old daughter

Brittany Palmer had been missing since August 2020. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recently confirmed her body was found although her cause of death is not known.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been a long 18 months of wondering and waiting for Vontria Mobley. Her 23 year-old daughter Brittany Palmer had been missing since August 2020.

That call every parent fears came Monday by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective.

"It was devastating. It was very devastating, but I am managing, and I'm at peace," she told First Coast News.

Mobley says the sheriff's office hasn't told her much, but the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says a woman's body was found in a clandestine grave at Sunset Memorial Cemetery of Edgewood Avenue, during restoration work about two months after Palmer's disappearance.

Mobley says detectives recently confirmed the body to be her daughter's. She wants to know why it took more than a year for her to get that notification.

"Only the detective that was on the case is the one that told me. The officer or detective that found the remains, I am still waiting. No response yet," she said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says Palmer's cause of death is unknown, but they are investigating.

It's unclear how Palmer ended up at the cemetery, which is about a 45 minute walk or 8 minute ride from her last known location.

"I just want justice. I really want justice for whoever did this," Mobley said.