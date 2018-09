Police found Husam Husayni dead, after searching for him for more than a day.

Police were searching for 69-year-old Husam Husayni who dropped his wife off at work on Monday and had not been seen since. No foul play suspected.

With great sadness we announce Mr. Husayni has been located deceased. No foul play is suspected. Thank you to everyone who helped us get the word out and were looking for him. https://t.co/vLt8EkhEf6— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 6, 2018

