Police searching for missing Jacksonville man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing man with dementia.

Police say 59-year-old Johnny McGlothin was last known to be at his home in the Lane Avenue and Normandy Boulevard area around 8:45 a.m. Thursday before disappearing. McGlothin is believed to be on foot and requires the use of a cane to walk, JSO said in a news release.

McGlothin has been reported as being diagnosed with dementia, so police are asking for any information on his location so that they can make sure he is safe, the release says.

McGlothin is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. Police do not know what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about McGlothin's location or who sees him is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.