Report: Missing Jacksonville man identified Monday was found over 2 years ago, 33 minutes from home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they had identified Sanchez Hughes's remains Monday. A report shows his remains were found in Dec. 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A new report shows that a pair of fisherman discovered the remains of Sanchez Hughes, a man reported missing in Jacksonville in August 2020, just four months later. It took almost two and a half years for Hughes to be identified -- the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that his cold case had been solved Monday.

The fisherman discovered Hughes's remains in a marshy area in the 3300 block of State Road A1A. That's a 33-minute drive from his home address in the 1200 block of Ribault River Drive.

The cause of death for Hughes has not been released yet.

Hughes was reported missing when his mother called the police. He was 30 years old at the time.

She told JSO officers that her son's phone was turned off, and his friends had also reported that he was not answering the phone.

His roommate had seen him in Jacksonville's Lake Forest area the night before, reporting that he said he was "picking up someone from work and then go to the beach."

Police attempted to call Sanchez and were unable to reach him. They also called local hospitals and did not find him.