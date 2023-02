Ryann Terry was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. He was found safe late morning Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old who was missing Tuesday morning has now been found.

Late Monday night, police said Ryann Terry walked away from home after an argument with his mother and did not return.

Police were asking that residents and businesses search their properties and check any surveillance video they may have.