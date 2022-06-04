Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who has been missing for more than a week during an RV trip in Nevada with his wife has died.

Family members tell 13News Ronnie and Beverly Barker were found Tuesday evening on a mountain west of Silver Peak, about 3 1/2 hours northwest of Las Vegas.

Ronnie Barker is deceased, according to a family member. His wife was found alive and is being transported to Reno for medical care. Her condition is not known at this time.

Earlier Tuesday, search crews found the Barkers' RV stuck in the mud in the area, but the couple and the SUV they had been towing behind the RV were not at the scene. Hours later, they were found in the mountains.

When they’re not traveling the country by RV, Ronnie and Beverly Barker usually have it parked in the driveway of their west Indianapolis home.

“That’s the one thing Ronnie looked forward to when he retired. He wanted to be able to travel. He liked to travel," said daughter Lynn Bledsoe.

The Barkers left on another cross-country trip last month and were supposed to come home to Indianapolis this week. Instead, their family said they disappeared last Sunday in Nevada and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

It’s like they’ve disappeared off the face of the earth.

“They have vanished, literally, into thin air," said the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley.

Somewhere, last Sunday night, along Highway 95 in the Nevada desert, that’s the last time the Barker’s RV was seen on the highway near a place called Luning.

“It was caught on a home surveillance camera going down 95," explained Whaley.

That was at 6:05 p.m. on March 27. A short time later, cell phone towers picked up the last recorded ping of the couple’s cell phones.

“The last hard ping was in Coledale, which is south of Luning," said Whaley.

After that, the Barkers' daughters don’t know what happened to their parents or if they even made it any further down the highway.

“It’s all flat. It’s all desert. So where did they go? Where did they go? They’re out in the middle of the desert. You can see for miles and a 32-foot RV, towing a car, literally vanishes into thin air. Where did they go?" Whaley asked, her eyes tearing up.

It’s a question no one can answer, not the couple’s family and not their friends, who they were supposed to meet in Tucson last Tuesday, but then never showed up and never called.

“The thought of them not calling anybody, it’s not them," said Whaley, crying. “They would have called and when they fall off the face of the earth, there’s a problem."

What kind of problem, though, the Barkers' daughters don’t know.

Did the couple take a wrong turn and get stranded, outside of cell service or did something else happen?

Both have diabetes and are not in the best of health. Ronnie is a cancer survivor.

“I know they at least have medicine through the 8th," said Bledsoe, explaining that there’s been no activity on their parents’ bank cards since last Sunday, when they got gas in Stagecoach, Nevada.

“It’s really difficult to imagine what could have happened," Bledsoe said.

A flyer with the couple’s picture and one of the type of RV they were driving has been shared across social media.

Volunteers and police began searching for the Barkers this past weekend, four days after their daughters tried to alert authorities that something was wrong when they didn’t show up in Arizona.

So far, authorities have not issued a Silver Alert for the couple, only a “be on the lookout" bulletin.

“There’s a lot of red tape. There’s a lot of red tape," said Whaley.

Despite hundreds of volunteers and hours spent searching, there’s still no sign of Ronnie and Beverly Barker.

Their family is hoping that could change at any minute. Beverly’s 70th birthday is on April 9.

“It would be amazing, just amazing, to have them home by her birthday," said Whaley.

“So that would be the best birthday gift ever. We’re going to bring them home. We’re going to. Hang in there," Whaley told her sister, squeezing Bledsoe’s hand. “We’re going to bring them home."

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts should call the Esmeralda County Sheriff's Department at 775-482-6393.