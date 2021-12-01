Police believe they snuck out of their home through a window and left without permission. They haven't been seen in hours.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Clayton County Police say the two sisters returned home last night.

Original story below

The search is underway for two children that police say left home without permission and have not been seen for hours.

Clayton County Police said officers were called to the 7000 block of Grayson Drive in Riverdale where they learned that Xavyonia Shelley left home with her sister Dahari Collier through a window in the home.

Police said this was around 2:50 p.m. and that they were last seen walking south on Highway 138.

Shelley is described as an 11-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, jeans and pink and white shirt with black shoes.

Collier is described as a 7-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink coat with boots of an unknown color.