Missing Hernando County toddler found alive

"JJ" Rowland had been last seen near his home Thursday morning. A Florida Missing Child Alert was activated Thursday.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — After a grueling evening, night and morning of searching, the search for a missing 2-year-old boy is over. Joshua "JJ" Rowland has been found safe, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Rowland had been at the center of a Florida Missing Child alert after he was reported missing around noon Thursday morning from his north Brooksville home by his mother. By 6 p.m. Thursday, the statewide Missing Child Alert was activated and a full-blown search with at least 50 deputies was underway.

"When a two-year-old is missing, everyone comes out [to search]," Sheriff Al Neinhuis said during a Friday morning news conference.

Neinhuis earlier stated there were a lot of volunteers and between 75-100 law enforcement officers joined to search the area — one that is full of high grass, bushes, thick woods, ponds and other bodies of water.

Ultimately, More than 500 volunteers ended up assisting in the search — so many that at 10 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said no more volunteers were necessary.

To help streamline the search, volunteers were asked to download the app "Map My Tracks" to record their paths and then email that to findjj@hernandosheriff.org.

Volunteers were also asked to distribute flyers of Rowland to local businesses to help widen awareness about the missing child.

It's believed the toddler left home Thursday in the area of Cheever and Yontz roads while the parent was asleep, according to the sheriff's office.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Neinhuis explained that Rowland was reported missing just before noon. A witness reportedly saw the toddler playing with dogs in his front yard at around 10:40 a.m.

Neinhuis says a relative dropped off the toddler, who was sleeping at the time, at the house around 9:45 a.m. His caregiver was still sleeping at the time, too.

When Rowland's mother woke up from a nap, he was already gone.

Neinhuis said Rowland's family has been cooperative with the search and investigation. The boy's parents were not part of the search, he added, and instead were staying at a command center where they remained in constant contact with law enforcement.