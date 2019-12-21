Deputies are currently searching for a missing endangered teenage Saturday after he made concerning statements, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
John Antonio Gaulke, 18, was last seen at a home located at 327 SE 70th Circle around 8:30 a.m. He was wearing a dark gray sweater and black pants, deputies said.
Gaulke made statements that made his family and local law enforcement concerned about his well-being, deputies said.
He is 6-feet-1-inch and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.