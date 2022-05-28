x
Clay County Sheriff's Office looking for missing, endangered man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen in Orange Park.

Deputies say Christopher Michael Burns, 26, is 5-feet and 10-inches tall and was last seen wearing no shirt and gray shorts. 

Deputies say Burns was last seen in the 2600 block of Sunrise Village Drive around 11:20 a.m. Christopher made a statement of wanting to harm himself, deputies say.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512. 

You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the app and remain anonymous, or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866- 845-TIPS.

