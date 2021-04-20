Search underway for missing, endangered Nassau County man with mental health disorder

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Morgan Suhr has not been on his medication for a mental health disorder. He was last seen Monday at 3 a.m.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing, endangered man last seen Monday morning.

Morgan Suhr, age 31, left the Fernandina Beach area near Remsenburg Drive around 3 a.m. Monday on foot, the sheriff's office said. Suhr has a mental health disorder and has not been on his medication, according to the sheriff's office.

Suhr is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.