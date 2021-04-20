x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Search underway for missing, endangered Nassau County man with mental health disorder

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Morgan Suhr has not been on his medication for a mental health disorder. He was last seen Monday at 3 a.m.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Morgan Suhr, 31, has not been seen since Monday morning around 3 a.m., the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says. He has a mental health disorder and has not been on his medication, according to the sheriff's office.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing, endangered man last seen Monday morning.

Morgan Suhr, age 31, left the Fernandina Beach area near Remsenburg Drive around 3 a.m. Monday on foot, the sheriff's office said. Suhr has a mental health disorder and has not been on his medication, according to the sheriff's office.

Suhr is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Suhr or with information about his location is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office or dial 911 immediately.

RELATED: JSO: Missing Jacksonville man with schizophrenia, dementia found safe

RELATED: Coast Guard suspending search for 8 missing from capsized boat