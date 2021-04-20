Search underway for missing, endangered Nassau County man with mental health disorder

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing, endangered man last seen Monday morning.
Morgan Suhr, age 31, left the Fernandina Beach area near Remsenburg Drive around 3 a.m. Monday on foot, the sheriff's office said. Suhr has a mental health disorder and has not been on his medication, according to the sheriff's office.
Suhr is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Suhr or with information about his location is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office or dial 911 immediately.