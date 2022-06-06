Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Baymeadows

JSO says he was last seen by family members on Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., driving his vehicle in the area of Western Way and Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing endangered adult and is asking for the community’s assistance in locating him.

Police say on June 6, just after 11:30 a.m., family members contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after Sylvester James Mullins, 76, did not return home.

JSO says he was last seen by family members on Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., driving his vehicle in the area of Western Way and Baymeadows Road, near I-95.

Police say his vehicle is a 2016 Red Ford F-150 with Missouri Tag 1WFM66. The victim is reportedly diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s disease; and due to these circumstances, police are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety.

Mullins is described as five feet and four inches tall, and roughly 240 pounds.

He has brown and gray hair with goatee.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and unknown color shoes.